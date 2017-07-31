When someone visits your site for the first time, you want to make an impression and immediately establish your identity or brand. One quick tip is to display your own Site Logo. Need ideas? Visit these four sites.

Move and Be Well

Lee and Laura’s site, Move and Be Well, is dedicated to wellness. Lee’s inspiration for the design came to her while spending time in Southeast Asia’s modern, industrial, and open-air coffee shops that had lots of natural light. “It may sound silly, but I wanted to recreate the feel of these spaces on our site,” she says. They wanted a logo that was balanced, clean, and black and white.

“I searched endlessly for the font that I wanted to use,” says Lee. “I knew I wanted a sans serif — thin, tall. One day, it appeared as a free font on Creative Market. Then, I played around with various designs and ended up coming back to the most simple design where ‘Move’ and ‘Be Well’ stood out.” She also likes how the ‘and’ in the logo is scripted, as it represents the flowing relationship between movement and wellness.

“We aim to help others by bringing simplicity and clarity to what is often considered complicated and intimidating: movement, healthy living, being well,” she says. “We hope that our logo represents just that!”

Fitz Between the Shelves

Sarah FitzHenry is a bibliophile and school library superhero. (Really. She wears a cape.) “As a school library media specialist, I wear a lot of different hats,” Sarah writes on her About page. “I build and maintain my school’s library collection, act as a technology specialist, and teach information literacy curriculum to a wide variety of ages and skill levels.”

In Sarah’s logo, her memorable site name — Fitz Between the Shelves — is placed between two bookcases with colorful book spines. The design makes a great first impression and sets a fun, creative vibe.

Mother Eagle

Katie Tume at Mother Eagle is an artist in West Sussex, England, whose work is influenced by folklore, mythology, and pagan societies. “I wanted a logo that communicated my style and work in hand embroidery,” says Katie. “A design duo in Madrid was producing a lot of cool Victoriana-style designs at the time, and I asked for a Victorian poison bottle look — something I felt would reflect my aesthetic.”

Browse Katie’s portfolio-style front page and sample her embroidery, beading, and artwork that uses sequins, jewels, and other materials. “I’d say my style has evolved considerably since commissioning the design, but I am so fond of the logo I have no desire to change it.”

Erin Hill Sketching

Erin Hill Sketching is a studio-turned-international school that offers foundation classes in Australia, New Zealand, and the South of France. The school uses simple approaches, like imposing time limits, to help new students get to the essence of a sketch — rather than overdoing and overthinking it. “The simpler the better,” they state on their About page. “There’s no right or wrong. It’s about you and the image you capture.”

True to their instructional style, the school’s black and white logo is simple and straightforward yet bold: the background, resembling a blot of black paint, stands out against the site’s clean, white palette.

Ready to put your personal or professional stamp on your site?

Here’s a quick how-to on adding a Site Logo. Need help? Contact our Support team.

