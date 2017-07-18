Build Your Mailchimp Email List with a Popup Form

Some of you use Mailchimp for your email lists. Did you know that you can add a Subscriber Popup Form so your readers can subscribe right from your site?

See the Mailchimp Subscriber Popup Form in action on two great sites we’ve featured in the past: the blog of writer Ann Cavitt Fisher and the arts and crafts blog of Michelle Embury and Kirby Feagan, Glü. When you visit either site for the first time, a popup form will appear on top of the front page.

What does a popup form look like?

Ann displays a simple popup with three fields to collect information: the email addresses and first and last names of the people who visit her site.

Over at Glü, Michelle and Kirby boldly display their site logo on the left side of the form, which reinforces their brand and visual style. In this case, they collect just one piece of information: a reader’s email address.

Ready to add one to your site?

To set one up, you’ll need to log into your existing Mailchimp account — or create a new one. From there, you’ll create an email list and configure a popup form specifically for your site.

Pro tip: More Mailchimp functionality is available through plugins, which WordPress.com Business users can now activate.

After you design your form, you’ll be able to view the code — you’ll copy and paste this code into the MailChimp Subscriber Popup Widget, which you’ll find in the Customizer among all of our available widgets (My Site → Customize → Widgets).

Set up a Mailchimp Subscriber Popup Form today! If you run into any issues, contact our Support team.