“I often say that blogging is like talking to yourself, and then realizing someone heard you,” writes Paul at The Captain’s Speech. In his reflection on four years of blogging, he explains how this outlet has introduced him to a larger community of writers and readers, showed him how powerful our words truly are, and taught him how to write from the heart.
Early on in this blog’s life, I was always so worried about every sentence, and every word, and every comma, and every semi-colon, and every little detail. It ate away at me as I put words on the screen. I would write three sentences and delete two and a half of them.
I felt like it had to be perfect, or someone would criticize me.
After a few months of being a “sports blog,” I reached a turning point.
It was the first September in about 18 years where I wasn’t going to be at school. I was missing it like crazy. My friends, my roommate, my late-night walks to McDonalds. Everything. You name it, I missed it.
I tried to convince myself to write about sports that night and just ignore this huge weight inside of me, but I couldn’t do it. So I talked myself into writing about missing school. It didn’t take long.
And that’s when I stopped caring about every single word, sentence, comma, semi-colon, and detail. That’s when I learned how to write from my heart.
If you want the secret, here it is.
I imagined that everything that was holding me back from being completely honest in my writing, was all stuck in my shoulders. So I shook my arms until I could feel the words exit through my fingertips.
That sounds extra cheesy and really lame, but it’s what I did. And if I’m honest, I still do it whenever I feel like I’m over-thinking the words I’m writing.
I figuratively strip myself of everything that is preventing me from saying exactly what I feel. Because once those restraints are gone, all that remains is my heart.
Read: “Reflections on Four Years of Blogging”
It’s sometimes hard to stay honest and write from the heart. What’s your secret?
My secret would be this person that I’ve created by my writing. It’s weird but I’m a different person when I’m with people and a relatively different person when I write. People in my life don’t know Mia Charles the way people who read my posts do.
I too am learning to write from the heart! I am writing a novel and sometimes have to stop myself from critiquing my own work so that words really do naturally flow onto the page. When they do I have found (excepting grammar mistakes), my writing is so much better! Great post!
Oh God this post is really gonna help.
Wow! Cheri thank you for the motivation to start this journey of blogging. I am excited to start blogging and writing from the heart like you said. I am a huge sports also! Can you please check out my first blog.
Beautiful. I started Blogging because of my huge emotional baggage i carry and it feels amazing to let go and not hold back. To be honest, I do check every sentence like 50 times before I publish but I guess it will fade with time. Thank you for the post.
I’ve got no secret (I think). I just write exactly what’s in my heart. Sometimes random blog ideas pop into my head and I make sure to jot them down immediately in case I don’t remember it when I need it. I guess you could call that a secret. I enjoyed reading this! Thanks for sharing!
Thank you for sharing your experience, this is how I use to feel before I started blogging. I used to wonder about the sentences, commas and full stops etc.
Beautifully summed up.
This is certainly true that whatever comes from heart comes in the purest form. No filters required, no second thoughts to be given ! It truly acted as a reminder. Thank you. God bless !
I can very well connect with your situation.. Thumps up!
I wrote a post on my blog today like that. It was bubbling up inside me and i had to let it out. It may be harsh but i spoke from my heart. And if no one reads it…so what. I feel better just getting it out.
My secret is curation and noticing things. I get inspired by the external world that I can recast and remake.
That is exactly what am going through now as a new blogga. I am writting about my own cloth design that i just started and i feel like am lost, am not writting it right. What advice du u have for me as a new blogga?
My secret is, I keep on inspired by those who love and help others
