Advice from Phillip Lopate on Writing About Your Own Life

One of Lois Roelofs’ reading assignments for a recent writing conference was Phillip Lopate’s Writing Personal Essays: On the Necessity of Turning Oneself into a Character. In “Write Along with Me,” she relays great advice from Lopate on writing personal essays and memoir, while contemplating how best to document her own life story.
Think of your quirks
No one wants to read boring stuff, so look for those things that make you unique. None of us is the same, so capitalize on it. When folks tell me they could never be a nurse because of the awful bodily things we have to do, I laugh and say, “I understand. Not all people can be excited about bowel movements.” I’m serious. When a patient had been constipated from days on narcotics, I felt as good as the patient when the stool softeners, or the enema I’d given, finally worked. And, for the record, this topic is on my mind, just having had my five-year colonoscopy yesterday. That would make a quirky story, but I’ll spare you.
Look for conflict
Readers don’t want to read about absolutely hum drum lives. And no one has them anyway. But, even if you think your life is boring, stop a minute and think of what you’ve done the last five minutes. You’ve stopped your routine to read this short essay and you’re wondering why you’re wasting the time. But then you realize there may be some truth to what I’m saying, and you are moved to grab a pencil and write about how you nearly boxed your boss or your husband or your kids yesterday, and oh, wouldn’t that feel good to get that out of your system?
Find humor in your life
Just because you are feeling sad about the whole wide world and you’re telling your story in the truest manner possible, no one wants to be dragged along in your muck. So, no matter how sad your story is, find that smidgen of humor in it, if only to make a little fun about how you’re coping. Humor alone is a fine coping strategy.
Do you write about your own life or the lives of others? What are the challenges you face? What tips do you have for others documenting their own journeys?
I like this piece. It could get me started on my upcoming article.
Cool😄
Love how focusing on your quirks is such a powerful way to captivate readers! The things that have made us “different” will now make us successful!!
Thanks for sharing this article. For me, the struggle isn’t with keeping deeper to find the interesting stuff as much as it is “over-sharing.”
Balancing on that razor thin line between objectivity and broadcasted-introspection is a challenge for me. If I had a mission statement for my humble little blog, it would be: inspire, entertain, and/or educate an engaged community in the art of living outrageously despite the baggage we’ve picked up along the way.
I’ve found some success through a willingness to be vulnerable (maybe too much?), even at the risk of jeopardizing my standing as a househusband with a travel fetish. But the point about finding humor enemy life is well taken.
Beautifully put helped me a lot thank you☺
Thank you for this wonderful article. I agree. We all need more humor, in our lives and in our recounting of them. Despite the brutality in my memoir, America’s Most Violent and Inspiring Town, or actually, because of the brutality, I have to see not only the tragedy, but also the absurdity of violence and crime. Thank you again.
This is absolute gold!
That’s so funny about the colonoscopy. But as someone who has suffered in that area (no elaboration needed) I think it would make an interesting read! 🙂
I share with you a true story as an example of finding humor in even the saddest circumstances in your memoir: My cousin is currently serving a third-strike felony sentence because he concluded an armed bank robbery with the clever getaway plan of changing into clothes he hid in a dumpster behind the bank, but then dutifully stood directly in front of the bank he had just robbed to wait for the bus (all while holding a large and quite visible bag of money).
On colonoscopy (I have had three): At my first colonoscopy, just before the procedure, the doctor asked me if the laxative treatment was effective. I replied, “Yes. In addition to seeing what I had for lunch in high school, I think I found that ring you lost.” At the consultation for my second colonoscopy a few years later, the doctor asked, “Have you been here before?” I replied, “Ah, you don’t recognize me from the front.” A couple years later, at my third colonoscopy, the doctor said, “Oh, I remember you. What kind of joke do you have for me this time?” I replied, No. I’m sorry. No more jokes. I’m sure you’re tired of all the cracks.”
You and I may have colonoscopy stories to share…but not with a large audience 😉 I love quirks and humor when it comes to writing. Some of my favorite bloggers utilize both. It really does personalize the writer and keeps the reader interested. Thanks for the tips!
OMG, been there done that on the constipation story. As a nurse on nightshift for way longer than I can account we were jubilant when finally the laxatives and or enemas with at some point even the old Manuel disimpaction actually worked so that we could tell the prudish doctor coming down the hall who looked like he was the one needing the bowel movement, that YES prickly face your patient has had a bowel movement. It’s like please let this man get laid he is driving me crazy. I do enjoy this article. I always wanted to be a writer but have to many thoughts running around at once. So how do you get your almost OCD self to relax and enjoy the thoughts I am writing now? Thanks so much!
