Andi Diehn on Her Blog: “My Brain Works Better When I Write Here”

At a recent writers’ circle, Andi Diehn, one of the writers at One Small Sentence, remarked: “I feel like I need to spend a week looking out a window, and that’s not happening any time soon.” It’s often hard to find time among our busy schedules — for our families, for ourselves, for writing. And when we do have time to spare, we likely don’t have the luxury of sitting and gazing off into the distance.
Andi considered saying goodbye to blogging completely, but then changed her mind: she realized it carved out a much-needed space in her life.
But then I realized that this space provides me with something I don’t realize I need until it’s gone. A place of reflection. While no novel is going to erupt from these digital pages, no book deal is going to land in my lap and make it all worthwhile, no lives are going to be saved or illuminated, this is a necessary space, even if just for me. My brain works better when I write here. So I’ll keep going. I’m selfish like that.
Thank you for reading. I really mean that. There’s a lot out there calling our names, and any time you allot to my corner is a gift that I feel deeply appreciative of.
Read: “Wisdom From An Aging Minivan”
What kind of space does your WordPress site provide for you?
Thank You. thank you……listen to me: Thank You. 😉
I’m not sure why we call self care selfish. It’s so important to find time to do what you love.
Very touching. I think a lot of people go through that point of wanting to quit because things get too hectic. That’s when you have to fight your hardest and not give up. Your blog touched me
Good one. Excellent post really good.
I hope I achieve that level of love for blogging or writing in general. I posted my first blog today. Thanks for letting me know that people can actually find pleasure and get addicted to it. Makes me believe that I am doing something right with my life
This is the ultimate motivator! WordPress allows me to speak on the things I know and the things I don’t know! WordPress allows me to be who I am; curious and a lover of life! Thanks for sharing!
Nice!
Excellent post – thank you for sharing!
I started my blog last December as a way to force myself to write up all of the data analyses I was doing ANYWAY. And I love it. I had hesitated to do so in the past because of that nagging negative internal voice that said, “Pfui, who wants to read what YOU have to say? You have nothing unique or interesting to say.” I finally told that voice to stuff it. *I* like what I have to say, and if a few hundred people also like what I have to say, then good, great. Write because *you* like what you have to say. There is only one *you* out there, and as long as you remain authentic to that *you,* people will read whatever you have to say.
Really good one. That is something which all writers should have in mind, at least to ensure consistency.
That actually is true by the way. 😂
