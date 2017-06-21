Who Are You Writing For? Blogger Val Boyko Looks Beyond the “Like” Button

We hit the “Publish” button because we want to reach others — but have we lost sight of what connecting with a reader actually means?
In a digital landscape dominated by constant clicks and taps on Like buttons, Val Boyko — a life coach, yoga teacher, and the veteran blogger behind Find Your Middle Ground — wrote a post inviting all of us (but especially new bloggers) to take a deep breath and think about who it is we write for, and why.
I have noticed an interesting phenomenon recently with new bloggers. Perhaps, if you are reading this, then you may have noticed as well. There are flurries of Likes one after another and then a Follow.
It’s your choice to tally scores, make as many connections as you can, and receive acknowledgement from others. Or, perhaps it’s time to slow down and read, absorb, listen and appreciate the goodness that others have to offer, and explore being in community with other people.
I find the people who comment, rather than like, our posts and leave detailed comments about how they relate to what I’ve written to be more meaningful. I appreciate every and all types of interaction, but really, I write so that I can express my thoughts and connect with my followers.
So true. I know that a post of mine has been useful or has touched my reader’s heart if I recieve a substantial comment. I have just started out so every comment means a lot. But I have never thought much about my target audience; I usually write only for my own edification.
I Agree..
I find discussing about posts of other bloggers very useful and insightful. We learn more by asking why someone wrote what they did and why they did. Comments are wonderful ways to interact.
Good insight. It’s true, interaction has definitely changed. I personally look for people to read it and LOVE receiving comments on my work.
I agree. Let’s be more thoughtful and discerning in our ‘like’ activity.
I love this post thank you
My blog, I plan to be a record of learning and the spreading of awareness, through lots of different things, plus a bit of therapy going over stressful times with the kids and laughing about it. I hope I reach like minded people and people who can see things in a new light, I’m just writing to draw people in and hope they stay, laugh and interact.
Thank you for sharing this. I read the original post as well and appreciated the call to slow down and build relationships, not blind followers. Funny thing is, I don’t remember now how your post initially caught my attention… though I’m glad it did.
Yes it’s so true..! How bloggers touch reader’s soul is more important than likes.. Being a new blogger I understand that writing contents that touch one’s heart and mind is an achievement in itself .
It is impossible to connect with all the readers or bloggers visiting a blog, because there are so many varied interests and lifestyles, and we ourselves are not expected to like what another writes, or blogs about, But, we can connect to someone at some time out there, and I try to make it a point to reply to all comments and feedback with a kind and thoughtful response. A writing mentor of mine once said, “Write to just one reader that you want reading your book,” even if you don’t know if that person is even out there reading what you write. That is what I do when blogging with writing and posting a variety of things. I write so that there is something there for everyone who visits. I don’t have to expect a ‘like’ or ‘follow’ from that one. I just want to write what they might like to read. My bigger reward is when they comment on how much they enjoyed it or could relate. That is what counts more.
I do believe that when a post initiates cosntructive discussion then the blogger has reached success. This means that the post has moved or intrigued at least one person enough so that they take part of their time and effort to comment and discuss.
Anyone can write a blog, but it takes a special person to touch a readers heart. I always consider what I should write about because I don’t want it to be random and unnecessary, want it to have some meaning. I enjoy getting comments that explain why they have liked my post and comments that suggest how I can improve.
I write what I know, and if people enjoy them, then that is a bonus. A meaningful interaction with a reader–even if it is one reader, carries more weight than any like I ever received.
I just got started and yet to receive any followership, except for a few likes and comments from family and friends but I keep writing because it gives me great joy to pen down my thoughts on this platform…
Thanks for the post, it is so true, if blogging has to be any different than facebook, then we must care more about the quality of our posts than the quantity of likes we receive.
I use my blog primarily to keep my family and friends updated on my new life in Switzerland (I am from the uk). Secondly, I write my blog in English and French in order to improve my french skills.
Since starting I have followed, liked and commented on similar blogs to mine, either geographically, socially or linguistically. I have also stumbled across other blogs that have caught my eye. I think it is great to have a window into other people’s lives.
Yoga isn’t about touching your toes, it’s about what happens on your way down. I just love this statement.
This is very precious blog for new comers . It’s not all about getting likes .Really learnt a lot .
I write for myself and no one else. Can care less for followers or likes. For me it’s therapy that my psychiatrist recommend that I journal my thoughts. If someone reads it great, if not I don’t care. Hopefully if someone likes it, they actually read the post. I don’t need a like our comment to feel validated. Just like Facebook, I don’t crave of need approval from others, I do it for me and no one else.
Well, I guess I write for myself first. And I try to read a little bit from other bloggers too. But I do understand that, when you are part of an online community, it’s natural that people will try to follow and like each other as much as they can. Its like walking on the street or in the mall: you want to see, but you also want to be seen. If one thinks his or her writing is remarkable for some reason, then the more people get to read it the better. You can touch more and more lives. You can send messages from deep down your brain and say to everyone: Hey guys, Im here! I write to be read – therefore I am…
I really like this post. It’s something that’s been on my mind lately.
I honestly love to see the number of “likes” grow on my page! However, when I see a comment and have a chance to engage the reader…that’s why I blog! That’s why I do this!
I certainly agree. “Likes” are just more or less the same as that of response to social media posts. What connects us well is reading posts, connecting with them and expressing true feelings, opinions and constructive suggestions. I blog to get my epiphanies across the readers and hope to find people who connect with them. And I equally appreciate the write ups and try my best to perceive the concealed emotions.
