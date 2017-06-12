Portraits of Film Stars by Fine Artist Paul Ayres

Gaze at the work of British artist Paul Ayres and prepare to be mesmerized. From drawings that show a mastery of line to experimental canvases of both fine and digital art, his pieces bring some of the world’s most recognizable faces to life. Get a dose of Paul’s style with these selections from his gallery.

Tilda Swinton

Sir John Hurt

Idris Elba

Scarlett Johansson

Harrison Ford

