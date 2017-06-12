Portraits of Film Stars by Fine Artist Paul Ayres

Gaze at the work of British artist Paul Ayres and prepare to be mesmerized. From drawings that show a mastery of line to experimental canvases of both fine and digital art, his pieces bring some of the world’s most recognizable faces to life. Get a dose of Paul’s style with these selections from his gallery.
Visit the site of Paul Ayres for more.
Nice!
This art is amazing!
Those portraits were really good.Its great to see how far art has come.
Portraits are truly mesmerising
