Portraits of Film Stars by Fine Artist Paul Ayres

Feature by
Benedict Cumberbatch, illustrated by Paul Ayres.

Gaze at the work of British artist Paul Ayres and prepare to be mesmerized. From drawings that show a mastery of line to experimental canvases of both fine and digital art, his pieces bring some of the world’s most recognizable faces to life. Get a dose of Paul’s style with these selections from his gallery.

Tilda Swinton

Sir John Hurt

Idris Elba

Scarlett Johansson

Harrison Ford

Visit the site of Paul Ayres for more.

June 12, 2017Art, Design, Illustration, Popular Culture, ,
4 Comments

  3. Those portraits were really good.Its great to see how far art has come.
    If you’d like to visit my page, and leave a comment or two, you’re more than welcomed to do so 🙂

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s