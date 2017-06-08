Stop Talking About That Book You’re Writing

When it comes to big goals, like quitting smoking or writing a book, author Euny Hong recommends you zip your lips. “The declaration of intention paradoxically reveals the lack of intention,” she writes. If you’re working on a project, Euny suggests a vow of silence until you’ve seen it through.
Read snippets of her piece at Quartz:
Why does talking about a big goal, such as writing a book or quitting smoking, sabotage your ability to complete it? Because every time you talk about an unfinished project with someone, you are tricking your brain into thinking you’ve done some of the work. Talking about writing a book gives you the same mental fatigue and satisfaction that you’d get from actually writing for an hour. It’s demotivating.
One of the biggest mistakes people make in life is assuming that intangibles are in greater supply than money. All resources are finite — all of them — including the three traits that separate people who finish books from people who don’t: ambition, stamina, and your ability not to tire of hearing your own ideas. (Note that I did not include “writing ability” as an essential trait. Talent is a nice thing to have, but is literally not even tertiary in importance.) All three of these resources get depleted every single time you talk about your book.
Do you agree or disagree? And in this world of blogging, social media updates, and constant sharing and documentation, is staying silent still possible? Share your take in the comments.
Ya know there’s definitely parts of this that I do agree with. I think setting goals is amazing but they need to be realistic so if you’re say writing a book it should be broken down into realistic targets for each week like today I’ll write so many words or this week ill sit down and develop a character and a back story. I agree talking about these big picture ventures can delay or even stop the actual process. Actions speak so much louder than words!
Agreed
I agree, totally. I am an example of person with very good ideas who lost the right timing to complete to success
Wow!
I can attest to this. I have been a victim of this attitude where I discuss my plans on writing my book or doing a project. I have two incomplete books awaiting me since 2015. Sometimes, my friends just tell me certain things like ‘it is too early’ and I get relaxed or bored
Nice one.
But I think in this case, the problem is not telling people but the kind of people you tell. I mean, There are people you’ll tell your goals to and they, knowing fully well that you’ll need time and energy, still goes ahead to help you waste your time and drain you off your energy. Then there are people you’ll tell, and every now and then you’re constantly urged to go about the realisation of those goes – they’ll see things that could be of help and they’ll bring it to you, in fact they just push and drive you to achieving those goals.
Though I’ve come across that ‘not achieving your goal if you tell people about it’, but i still maintain, that aside your willpower(desire), you also need to tell people that will help see you through it.
Very true
There’s definitely something to be said about keeping goals to yourself. If you share every idea you have, you develop the reputation of being someone who doesn’t follow through.
I really think you are on to something here. It’s a very perceptive blogpost. If there is one thing I have learnt, it is to under-promise and over-deliver! Getting on with it is infinitely more productive than talking about it.
Interesting take on the scenario. On the surface, I would be inclined to totally disagree with this article. Everything else I’ve ever read always talks about sharing your goals with at least a few select others. That the support and possible guidance could be the very thing that is needed.
But, the as I read this through a couple more times- to some degree I do see where it makes some sense. And definitely gives a lot to think about!!
Wow. Thank you for sharing this great piece of advice! 🙂
Have experienced this! Totally agree.
Hmm, I tend to talk about my process. Reading your title made me feel like I am kid doing something I am not supposed to do to be all professional about my work.
I know it’s bit vainglory to talk about unfinished business because the disappointment of not finding a publisher might hit then hard.
But I like to process, follow it and get new ideas. The best way to talk about it though would ideally be it fellow colleagues or good critics that you can rely.
Very truly said
I can see how that is true. Do you think it’s possible, that some may just tell people to help keep themelves accountable? Just a thought…
I write, then share, myself. No need to talk about what I’m going to do, just what I’ve actually accomplished.
– MJ
The sentiment is nice. “Stop talking about it, and you may just see it through.” Unfortunately, it is also a gross oversimplification.
For example, a lot of people need external motivators or “buddies” who WILL press them on their big goals, so that they may realize how much or little progress they are making.
While the case absolutely holds true for me, that the minute I talk about something, is the minute it dies; for many people the case is to the contrary.
My mom didn’t stop smoking until my dad asked her every night whether she had smoked. My dad, in turn, never lost weight, until he started bragging about his new exercise bike, and had to live up to the expectations of others.
In conclusion, I think this is way too unique between people, to be considered general advice.
