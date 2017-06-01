Places and Spaces, Imagined: The Art of Paul Dobraszczyk

"Armada" (2016) by Paul Dobraszczyk

The interests of Paul Dobraszczyk — an architectural historian in Manchester, England — spans visual culture, architecture, underground spaces and ruins, and the urban future. Naturally, his art reflects all of these passions.

“My work, developed over the last 15 years, explores responses to places and spaces, both real and imaginary,” he writes. Inspired by the expressionist canvases of Paul Klee and Wassily Kandinsky, Paul’s pieces are made with chalk, watercolor, ink, and collage. Sample his art in this gallery.

“Underground City” (2007)

“Hayracks” (2009)

“Dubrovnik” (2008)

“Ideal City” (2005)

“Aleppo” (2009)

Browse more of Paul Dobraszczyk’s work on his website.