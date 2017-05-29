Where Street Photography Meets Dance: The Portraits of Omar Z Robles

All photographs by Omar Z Robles.

Fujifilm X-Photographer and Instagram influencer Omar Z Robles photographs dancers in different settings, from the streets of Cuba to Hong Kong. His subjects are dynamic and powerful, graceful and vulnerable. Taught by a French mime actor, Omar interprets the world through movement — the body tells a story.

Jessica Burrows | Hong Kong | Fujifilm GFX50S + GF63mm F2.8)
Greta Elizondo | Mexico | Fujifilm X-T2 + XF 56mm
Javier Rojas and Keyvin Martínez | Cuba | Fujfilm X-Pro2 90mm F2
New York City | Fujifilm GFX50S
New York City | Fujifilm GFX50S
Brittany Cavaco | Hong Kong | Fujifilm X-T2 + XF56mm F1.2 APD

Browse Omar's photography at omarzrobles.blog.

 

