Where Street Photography Meets Dance: The Portraits of Omar Z Robles

Fujifilm X-Photographer and Instagram influencer Omar Z Robles photographs dancers in different settings, from the streets of Cuba to Hong Kong. His subjects are dynamic and powerful, graceful and vulnerable. Taught by a French mime actor, Omar interprets the world through movement — the body tells a story.
Browse Omar's photography at omarzrobles.blog.
Beautiful but that last picture is pure perfection. Lovely
Really great!!!💙💙
So pretty!!!
OMG absoutley amazing. I dont know which one i like more. Fantastic subject and colour😊
I used to hear about artistic photography, but this is simply mind blowing.
Splendid!
Wow those are some amazing shots. Cool.
This is one of the most artistic and inspiring posts I have seen recently
Beautiful photos!!!
Thoughts and ideas are transmitted to the motor system of brain. Then fingers speak human voice using body waves. These are excellent street photos to show mysterious body elasticity. Thank you very much.
These are incredible. Really cool to see the shapes of the human body placed within the world.
Thank you for letting us into the world of a photographer. Amazing quality photos
Beautiful all form of dances are mind blowing!!
Wow! That is beautiful work, great job for he photographer!
Wow! These photos are really awesome! I like that grungy feel added to ballet 🙂
Inspiration. Thank you
Wow! Amazing images.
Actually it’s so much a feast to the eyes …every part of the picture speaks ..no!!…SHOUTS!!..of perfection !!..
Simply amazing and am in awe of it …
Awesome shot! and Great Moves….. Bravo!
good job,man!👍
These photos are incredible! Thank you for sharing.
Wow! Especially #4 (Javier Rojas and Keyvin Martínez) and #1 (Courtney Stohlton).
