Share Your Passion: A Writer (and New Blogger) on Finding a Community for Her Work

There are as many different paths leading to the “Publish” button as there are people creating their own spaces online — from artists and business owners to poets and DIYers. Meet Jillian: a New York City-based writer who struggled to find her audience, and then decided to do something about it. Here she explains how she ended up creating Improvisus, a site where she shares her work.
I used to use writer’s block as an excuse, really. There was too much and too little all at once and trying to make sense of it in written words just wasn’t working for me. Or that’s what I told myself.
In reality, I just wasn’t giving myself enough credit. I wasn’t pushing myself hard enough. I wrote snippets here and there but I didn’t designate a time to write.
I didn’t have anyone, online or in my physical day-to-day life, to share my writing with and get feedback from. That was what it was. I could lie to myself too easily.
Writing isn’t just something that I consider a part of me, it’s a part that I want to be able to share. It’s a part that I want to find people to share it with. I want to be able to connect to others with our art again.
So I started an Instagram for my poetry. Then I started this new WordPress for my poetry. Now I’m here. Trying. Not sure where to start, but at least I’ve started writing honestly with myself.
There is no writer’s block other than the will of the writer. I hope my will continues to grow in the direction it’s headed in now.
Visit Jillian’s growing blog to read her work (mostly poetry, with more to come in future posts).
What inspired you to start your site? Leave a comment here, or share a longer story. We’d love to hear from you.
Getting started is the hardest part, that, you’ve done! I wish you the best!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have already written it on ym page why I started to write and to publisch. Its like Newton said ´Actio et reactio.´ You can have a look there if you are interessted. Would be a pleasure
LikeLike
What inspired me to start my blog was being convinced by families and friends. I was a bit reluctant to start a blog in the first place, but was hooked on the first post
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love what she has written, the way she has written. In a way she described my reasons to write and blog. ❤️❤️❤️
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great post! I am new to blogging, so reading your post is inspiring. Thanks!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Very encouraging, thanks for sharing your honest thoughts! My love for writing began through a personal journal I kept, but I found myself wanting to share life with others. My new blog is primarily for religious purposes – to share life with and encourage fellow believers. I often fear that what I have to say may not be adequate, but in the end if I reach even one person with the words I publish, then I consider that a success. Pushing the “publish” button still makes me hold my breath, but I continue to do it, just not often enough. Again, thank you for sharing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What inspires me to write is the practice. But like Jillian, I’ve also had difficulty finding an audience. But if you enjoy it, you do it anyway and see what happens. Perhaps ‘it might not work’ is not the point. I also reblog my posts on my IG. Find me: https://wellsbaum.blog/ AND https://www.instagram.com/wellsbaum/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also, writer’s block is a canard. No one ever got talker’s block. Know what I mean?
LikeLike
I like that point: ‘If you enjoy it, you do it anyway’ 🙂
LikeLike
I started my site because I wanted to connect to people who share struggles similar to my own. I wanted to build community and share things that have helped me in the past. And yes, I love to write, and was hoping to find a place where I could enjoy the love for words that has bubbled inside of me nearly as long as I can remember.
LikeLike
I identify with Jilian’s need to share her writing with others. I think that’s the sense of creative work but I know people who would disagree. I have experienced isolation and lack of understanding as far as my creativity is concerned. But, finally, I have mustered enough willpower to put it out there. So here I am, having just posted my 7th story on my blog: https://clothesandmargarita.wordpress.com/2017/05/25/when-red-stains-a-shirt/
I am looking for readers that would enjoy my work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve started countless blog sites since the early 2000’s, never finding the right dedicated topic to continue or feel that I wasn’t contributing anything of value to the blog-sphere. My writing is improving and I wanted to continue to develop my writing when I came across a challenge that I felt I could commit to with 100 Naked Words. I now write daily – Day 21 coming up – and it is a good reflection tool for my personal journey of self-discovery. https://poonsycat.wordpress.com
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great post. I just recently started my blog and I love that it gives me somewhere to share my writing. The feedback, though still scarce, is motivating. A recent sudden death of a close family member made me realize that life is too short to put off doing what you really want to do. In a way, my blog is a tribute to her.
LikeLike
What inspired me to start my blog, and my research, were questions about our humanity. Questions I wanted to address and explore much like the scientists who claim the reason they want to create artificial intelligence is to explore the question, “What does it mean to be truly human?” I never fully understood why scientists never fully grasped their human reality. I can tell you that one of the aspect of our humanity that brings you full frontal with our human reality is falling victim of violence and bloodshed. Now that I wrote that sentence, I now realize why not everyone understand what it means to be human. Some people live protected lives. Psychopaths don’t understand what it is like to possess a conscious state of awareness and people who possess a conscious state of awareness don’t understand what it’s like to lack one. These questions about our humanity involve both the light and dark sides of our nature. For example, what is it like for someone who possess too much conscience? Can it be just as bad, and painful, as someone who doesn’t have any? Does normal mean possessing a balanced ego? I wanted to explore these questions because I had fallen victim to a violent crime, forcible rape. I want to connect with readers, people who have similar questions regarding humanity, people who perhaps hadn’t stared down the dark side of what it truly means to be human. Part of our humanity is confronting the malevolent evil that resides in each one of us.
LikeLike
Great ! You are a successful writer.
LikeLike
What inspired me to start my blog, and my research, were questions about our humanity. Questions I wanted to address and explore, much like the scientists who claim the reason they want to create artificial intelligence is to explore the question, “What does it mean to be truly human?” I never fully understood why scientists never fully grasped their human reality. I can tell you that the one aspect of humanity that brings you full frontal with our human reality is falling victim of violence and bloodshed. Now that I wrote that sentence, I now realize not everyone understands what it means to be human. Some people live protected lives. Psychopaths don’t understand what it is like to possess a conscious state of awareness and people who possess a conscious state of awareness don’t understand what it’s like to lack one. These questions about our humanity involve both the light and dark sides of our nature. For example, what is it like for someone who possess too much conscience? Can it be just as bad, and painful ,as someone who doesn’t have any? Does normal mean possessing a balanced ego? I want to explore these questions because I had fallen victim to a violent crime, forcible rape. I want to connect with readers, people who have similar questions regarding humanity, people who perhaps hadn’t stared down the dark side of what it truly means to be human. Part of our humanity is confronting the malevolent evil that resides in each on of us.
LikeLike
Thanks for the inspiration, just started on my blogging journey.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All the best with your work, Jillian! I started this blog because I intend to publish my writing some day. But in order to do so, first it is important that I attract dedicated followers. After all, an audience is one of the most significant things for a writer.
LikeLike
This perfectly articulates how I feel. As a writer there is nothing you can learn to write better if your mind can not produce greatness in itself. I like to write in hopes of helping people through the struggle of emotions and feeling things very keenly. Thank you for this article.
LikeLike
I just started mine too, today’s my first post and have no idea what I’m doing but hopefully will make my way through 🙂 Good luck to everyone who’s just starting to make themselves open to the world 🙂
LikeLike
I have also started blogging recently only, and this post is such an inspiration.
LikeLike
Writing itself is not hard. But when it comes to expressing views, ideas and thoughts we realize that writing isn’t for everyone.
Only write when you have something to tell! “Famam curant multi, pauci conscientiam.” (Many fear their reputation, few their conscience.)
LikeLike