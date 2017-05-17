100 Days of Watercolor: Artist Soo Nathan Aims to Conquer a New Medium

With watercolor, “you have to place a little more trust in the medium itself,” writes Soo Nathan, but that doesn’t always come easy for the artist, writer, and designer from India. For months, Soo neglected her blog, and as it gathered dust, she realized she needed to get back into the habit. “There’s something a bit escapist about art,” she writes. “I had left these sanctuaries forgotten for too long.” With her 100 Day Project, Soo dives back in and takes on watercolor. Here are some of her daily creations.

Day 27: Orphan Black’s Sarah Manning

Orphan Black is my favorite TV show. It is, in my opinion, one of the smartest and most nuanced televisions series ever made, dealing with complex issues like the moral and ethical implications of human cloning, along with family, personal identity, and the lines between science, religion, and their effects on our lives. . . . So, for the next ten days, here are the Sestras. To start off, we have Sarah Manning. Antihero, con artist, grifter, orphan, fiercely protective and loving mother, daughter, and foster sister.

Day 15: A Door in Mykonos, Greece

I love red doors, though one ought to be a bit careful with red doors, especially ones with glass panes, lest it get mistaken for a phone booth. I think this one is a shop door. I love how it matches with the flowers hanging above it like an umbrella.

Day 20: Pentagons

**Commence internal dialogue** ME: Hmm…so what about pentagons? What can I do with a pentagon? BRAIN: Stegosaurus. ME: Maybe I could try an abstract…or deconstruct it into something… BRAIN: Stegosaurus. ME: Or maybe… BRAIN: Stegosaurus.

Day 10: Dahlia

Dahlias stand out in a crowd. They’re big, they’re bold, they come in a plethora of colors and hues, and they’re generally showstoppers.

Day 18: Triangles

Triangles. Triangles triangles triangles. And Little Red Riding Hood. The Big Bad Wolf has an unusually small head.

Or get started on your own series with the help of daily one-word prompts, which can provide a spark for all kinds of posts.