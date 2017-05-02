A Work of Art: The Sweet Site of Van Goh Cakes

At Van Goh Cakes, every creation is a masterpiece. Run by a cake decorator named Vincent, Van Goh Cakes combines two things we love: baking and art. He creates custom pieces for a variety of occasions and uses his WordPress.com Business website to share these edible works of art beyond his home base in Melbourne, Australia.

Setting up a site for your business? Take a cue from Vincent and incorporate these five essentials into your own site.

1. A welcome message

Building a business site? Set your own static homepage in your Customizer.

On his front page, Vincent introduces himself in a short welcome message. Here, he mentions how Buddy Valastro from Cake Boss inspired him to venture into cake decorating. “What started out as a newfound hobby at a local cake supplies store,” he writes, “slowly and gradually developed into a passion greater than I imagined.” With a bit of context about his home-based business, first-time visitors and potential customers are then free to browse around.

2. Galleries of high-quality photographs

When creating or editing a page, you can insert a gallery of images from your Media Library.

In Vincent’s main menu, you can click on and view galleries of cakes for weddings, children, and events. Prospective clients can window-shop and explore these delightfully decorated sample cakes and sculptures — and reference them if they contact Vincent to place an order.

3. An FAQ page

When should I order my cake? What’s the process? How much will it cost? Potential customers have questions — and Vincent has answers. On his FAQ page, he lists common questions about ordering and making a cake. Similarly, his Pricing page covers details about deposits, minimum orders, and costs for tiered and sculpted cakes.

Displaying essential information up front makes it easier for new customers to consider your business’ services — and can decrease the number of general inquiries that might otherwise flood your inbox.

4. A Contact page

If they like what they see, interested visitors can submit order inquiries on Vincent’s Contact Us page, through a contact form powered by Google Forms.

All WordPress.com users — no matter their site plan — can create and embed a contact form with custom fields: use the “Add Contact Form” button in your page or post editor to capture information from potential customers, including their name, contact details, and what they’re looking for or would like to order.

5. A blog

Not all business websites have blogs, but a blog can be a great way to engage with existing or future customers and share news and stories about your brand. Vincent publishes occasionally on his blog, going more in-depth on specific cake projects — like his spectacular Gustav Klimt-inspired cake — or the cake artists that have inspired him, like Kaysie Lackey.

Vincent’s blog creates a more three-dimensional portrait of him — and positions Van Goh Cakes as not only his business, but his passion.

Vincent's blog creates a more three-dimensional portrait of him — and positions Van Goh Cakes as not only his business, but his passion.

Visit Van Goh Cakes for more.