Recipes, Reviews, and Edible Photography: Eater’s Manifesto

Feature by
Haddock with Beet Root and Oregano. All photos by Suresh. All rights reserved.

Visiting Eater’s Manifesto is like stepping into a fine restaurant. The site’s stark, yet sophisticated look is reminiscent of crisp, starched white tablecloths; the dishes are a feast for the eyes — lovingly brought to life with recipes and food photography by Suresh, the Amsterdam-based, London-born, food-obsessed owner — or should we say in this lovely context, maître d?

Eater’s Manifesto started as an Instagram feed in which my wife collected photos of dishes I had cooked for her. I became fascinated with the sudden multiple new opportunities to learn about unfamiliar disciplines, all of which were fundamentally connected to the act of sharing good food.

Duck (Or Not) With Carrots.

Together, the sum of the parts continues to morph into a full creative expression of the myriad joys extracted from the simple desire to eat well. This blog is merely another step in the same direction, and one which specifically gives an outlet for writing — something which I’ve quietly craved for years.

Pork with Fragrant Rose Rub.

For more, visit Eater’s Manifesto and follow the site on Instagram. Love the sophisticated look of the site? Check out the Zuki theme.

April 20, 2017Cooking, Food, Photography, Recipes,
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s