“Toronto is Where the World Lives”: Meet Photographer Ryan Bolton

A night shot of the historic Gooderham Building in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, by Ryan Bolton.

“If I can impact just one person with a story or photograph, I’ve done my job,” says Ryan Bolton, a photographer based in Toronto, Canada. Ryan caught the travel bug after his university graduation, when he spent time as a journalist in a Liberian refugee camp in Ghana. Exploring the world, telling stories, and taking pictures have since become his passions. From vibrant cityscapes to quiet portraits, here’s a glimpse into Ryan’s work.

You photograph landscapes to portraits, weddings to concerts, and more. What do you enjoy the most?

The variety. I see every photo as a puzzle. As something to figure out and capture. It’s not just the composition of the shot . . . it’s the right light. The right numbers (aperture, shutter speed, ISO). The right vibe. The right story to tell. I love that about photography. Every shot is different: a different moment, a different capsule of time.

What do you love about photographing Toronto?

Having had the blessing of traveling all over the world, Toronto is where the world lives. I think it’s the most multicultural city in the world. It’s also the coolest: the art, culture, music, and food scenes are bar none. And the energy and the landscapes are ever-present. There are so many spots to photograph in Toronto — many ways of putting the city into perspective.

What’s up next for you in 2017?

2017 is looking wild. I’m doing what I truly love — travel — and mashing it with my other-other love, photography. In the next couple months, I’m shooting a wedding in Halifax, then down to Florida, then to Sri Lanka.

Then, I’m joining my mom — a veterinarian and true badass — in Northern Ontario, in First Nations communities, to photograph her work running pro bono spay and neuter clinics, which might be the most rewarding.

In the summer, there’s California, quite a few model shoots, being a staff photographer for two major music festivals (WayHome and Boots & Hearts), and fitting in 12 weddings along the way. Let’s get it, 2017!

Explore more of Ryan’s work at ryan-bolton.com.