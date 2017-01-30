“I Write Because…”: Six Bloggers on Finding Inspiration for Their Sites

Feature by
empty open notebook cc0

We often hear from members of the WordPress.com community who tell us how their sites came to be — and what drives them to continue publishing. Here are six bloggers, both veteran and new, explaining their passion in their own words.

Feminine Vestige

What inspires me as a blogger is the ability to reach people on a real and fundamental level that I can’t do in my everyday life. I wrote a poem in response to a Daily Prompt about feminism. It was very personal and I felt powerful and vulnerable while I wrote it. I received a comment on it that validated every single reason why I wanted to start blogging in the first place. A man commented, “I may not be a woman, but having read what you have written, I feel I am, or should be, a feminist.” It was my proudest blogging moment.

Cappuccino Connected

Blogging gives me a voice I wouldn’t normally have beyond the realm of cyberspace. Yes, I have an online identity within social media where I interact with others. What I didn’t have was a unique way to say, “Hey, stop for a second and read what I have to say, see what I have to share.” I’m inspired by so many other bloggers and how they develop and evolve.

Plasma

As any other blogger, I get inspired by that dot on the notifications bell icon. It makes me immensely happy when people find their lives relatable to mine, and become happy by reading my articles or poetry. My recent poem got appreciated which inspired me so much.

Truths My Sisters Told

As a person who lives with mental illness, I know that there are not enough forums for open conversation regarding the stigmas surrounding it. I hope to change that through sharing my personal experiences and struggles on the path to recovery.

You Him and Her

My first published article was in response to the Superpower Discover Challenge. I didn’t expect anyone to like it, comment, or follow my blog because of it, but I definitely hoped it may give someone a different outlook on my superpower, which is forgiveness. I received a comment from one lady who said that she was reading it at 4 A.M. and it gave her goosebumps. After I read that, I knew I had to keep writing and that someone, somewhere, will be impacted.

Akshita Jaiswal

As a fashion and lifestyle blogger, the ever-changing colors and textures inspire me to know more and pen down my thoughts. Writing about fashion or life is like meditation for me — it makes me excited and calm at the same time, and brings with it a dose of energy every day.

What drives you to publish your posts? Share your take in the comments, or leave us a note at The Daily Post.

January 30, 2017Inspiration, Personal Musings, Writing, ,
32 Comments

  1. The universe is full of stories and is abuzz with energy that the soul imbibes. And then it speaks. And I happen to listen.

    I write because I have to.
    Because I just cannot keep my
    Poetry to myself!
    It’s as simple or as complicated as that.
    Poetry is NOT a hobby.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply

  4. I honestly get inspired to write daily – the problem for me is remembering all the things that do inspire me and committing to writing it into a blog post. I often find myself not hitting that publish button – when in fact, I should be doing so more and more.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. I started the year with a daily goal and ran out of gas around day 21. Not sure why but may be the rise of “immediate immersive media” and keyboard inefficiency coupled with off-screen realities. Maybe WP will come out with some VR or AR tools.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

  5. This morning I heard about what had happened in Montreal; people were dead and injured. I was very upset. But I went to the barn, groomed my horse and rode. When I am on him the outside world drifts away. It is a moving meditation that is totally absorbing. I write to let others know about the joy of horses and to share it with those who already love horses.

    Like

    Reply

  6. First confession: I find blogging slightly addictive, the more I do it the more I want to. Before I started writing I never imagined how much I would love it, that was sone surpise. Then there is the added benefit of making new friends from all around the world and engaging with them in interesting discussions.
    Second confession: I live for the orange dot on my bell!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  7. I’m new to the blogging world but my keen interest in fashion drives my need to write about this subject! Also being a fan of humour, I like to include this in my writing style, as its never healthy to take yourself too serious in my opinion!
    If anyone gets the chance, I’d love for you to visit my blog and give me some feedback!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  9. I write because thinking drives my painting, painting drives my writing, and all of the above drive my blogs. As a full-time educator, I realize daily how much is still left on the printed pages after my last class has been taught. The blog has been a marvelous outlet for all those residual ideas.

    Like

    Reply

  10. To write sincerely is to make love to the universe, to commune with nature, to journey heaven and hell and to rediscover yourself_ your strength and weaknesses. To express freely is like breathing fresh air but as responsible bloggers, we write to inspire people, to motivate the hopeless and to ignite the fire of the dreamless.

    I write because I feel the happiest every time I compose an article or a poem. I smile when a reader appreciates my work. I am challenged to write better when a fellow writer commends or criticizes my write-ups. Writing is inherent to my soul. I knew I was born to wield a pen and because I was blessed with a grandfather who collects reader’s digest, my passion for reading and writing increases day by day!

    I will never get tired of expressing myself. I make love to my readers and they commune with my heart and soul through every exquisite word I arranged.

    Happy reading, writing, sharing and blogging! Earth to all the lovely people around! Love,love, love!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply

  12. I write because I have so much to say. Usually my thoughts just circle around inside my brain, or I spout them at my partner or mother. So I came back to my blog (abandoned for many months) and decided to approach it as a loose creative outlet instead of a strict one.

    It’s a challenge for myself. As a person who has had a rough time with commitment to projects, I want to see just how far I can take this in terms of regularity and quality.

    I also find it fascinating to check out the blogs of people who like what I write, as I find it fascinating to see how ideas and beliefs can connect people from widely different locations, cultures, and viewpoints.

    Like

    Reply

  13. I write blogs because they give joy to me, a satisfaction. Its like an art and writing blogs realises, that even writing your ideas is just like gift of god! Very few of them have that gift☺

    Like

    Reply

  14. At first, before I began this blog, I had no intention of writing one even though I knew I was a good writer. After much encouragement from family and friends, I started a blog and I was automatically addicted.

    One thing for sure which motivates me to post blog posts are the followers and the wordpress community. I write because it is a wonderful way to deal with the stress of college. Because I love my blog, I feel motivated to write another post

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  15. I write because I have a lot to say, and people think I talk too much. It doesn’t hurt my feelings if someone scrolls past something I’ve written. It would hurt if they turned their back while I was talking. 🙂 Did I mention that I have a lot to say?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

  20. A wonderful platform to share a story, an inspirational moment, a breath of fresh air. And yes…the dot on the bell is addictive. Makes me feel appreciated and empowers me to make other bloggers feel the same way.

    Like

    Reply

  21. I write because I like making people feel uncomfortable by that which they have missed out on for their entire lives. Seeing peoples’ reactions is always fun. I write what I like—what I would want to read—the stuff to one does, no one could, and no one cares to. At the end of the day we’re all here for the same reason just in different ways.

    Like

    Reply

  23. I started writing a journal (when I was 17) and discovered how writing can free up some space in my head, as my thoughts are poured on paper, and I can get on a new level. Writing is like a dialogue, when in the beginning you start with a question, and in the process you come to an unexpected answer, all by yourself. This is my personal writing. The next step is the burning desire to share your voice, because you start to believe that you have something to share, something that will add value to someone’s life. This is the reason why I write and blog, I guess.

    Like

    Reply

  24. This is a wonderful idea. I love hearing other peoples background and stories. I hope to help people find joy in every circumstance no matter how hard. I hope I can make an impact on others as these other people including yourself have. It would be great if you could check out my blog sometime, I would love feedback. Thanks!

    Like

    Reply

  26. I blog because I have a strong need to connect to people. Partially in order to get validation from them (you), partially because I find it fascinating how, in essence, we’re all different and still the same. I find the blogger community especially good-hearted and generous. And when the so-called mainstream media focuses on how differences divide us, I find it on social media that those same differences bring us together. I think blogging is not only therapeutic but also makes the world a little better by putting us in each other’s shoes.

    Like

    Reply

  28. I have always been able to express myself better on paper, when I was a very shy kid it enabled me to speak out my feelings in a creative way. As an adult I am an extremely vocal person and believe in telling it like it is verbally but find I love to write about real life situations and share inspiring stories. 🙂

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s