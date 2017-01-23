A Dash of Color: Four Crafts and DIY Blogs to Explore

If you’re reading this, there’s a good chance you spend hours each day glued to a screen. But when was the last time you used real glue to make something?

Next week, hundreds of creative entrepreneurs will descend on Palm Springs, California, for Alt Summit, an annual gathering for digitally savvy makers (the event is sponsored by get.blog, a WordPress.com service). Here are four participants — and WordPress bloggers — who will fill your day with color and fresh ideas.

Young House Love

Sherry and John Petersik are the design-obsessed team behind Young House Love, where they write and share insights on picking color patterns, planning a beautiful wedding on the cheap, and numerous other topics. If you’re not attending Alt Summit in person (where the couple will be keynote speakers), check out their books and podcast.

Mer Mag

Looking to give your DIY or lifestyle blog a makeover? Follow our step-by-step tutorial.



Illustrator, dollmaker, and avid crafter Merrilee Liddiard created Mer Mag, a space where she infuses art projects — many of which are designed for adults and kids — with extra doses of playfulness and magic. (It’s a site where “no lonely cardboard box is safe.”) Her simple-yet-charming designs for birthday and tea parties are especially lovely.

Flax & Twine

Anne Weil, a Denver, Colorado-based knitter, embroiderer, and all-around tinkerer, shares beautifully photographed posts chronicling her creative pursuits, which involve not just threads of all kinds, but also food and jewelry. You can get a sense of her work’s range through this recap of her favorite projects from 2016, and her recent post on mini-resolutions for the new year.

meri cherry

Meri Cherry is an art teacher and crafts lover in Los Angeles. Besides information on her classes and ebooks, her site contains numerous resources and activities for parents (including the non-artistically-minded ones) to explore with children, from Jackson Pollock-inspired murals for toddlers to salt paintings.

Looking for more inspiration? Browse our Crafts and DIY topic pages, or follow @altsummit on Twitter for news and updates on other speakers and attendees.