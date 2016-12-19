“We Need to Be Braver”: Voices for Diversity in 2016

Every year is challenging for members of minority and marginalized groups. Extreme rhetoric and public expressions of bigotry seem to have come louder and more freely in 2016, however, which is why it’s so important to celebrate those who speak up against hate and for a culture of inclusion.
We’re proud that WordPress.com is home to so many such voices, even if the selection below doesn’t begin to cover the numerous communities that promote diversity through their sites here. We share these as an invitation to all readers to dive deeper and engage in more conversations in 2017.
“It’s Okay to Say Autism”
For more resources on neurodiversity-related advocacy and education, check out this post by veteran WordPress developer Ryan Boren.
Autism spectrum diagnoses may be more common these days, but discussing them is still fraught for many. Stef, the queer grad student who blogs at The Autistic Beekeeper, writes with great care about the difficulty neurotypical people — including close friends and family — face when talking about autism:
So, a lot of people know I’m autistic: my professors, classmates, coworkers, friends, family, acquaintances. And no one says autism or autistic or disabled. Why? Why don’t they say it? “You won’t catch it if you say it,” the words I repeated so often as a teenager to my mother, pop up each time it’s ghosted over.
Live from Standing Rock
The organized resistance to the Dakota Access Pipeline was a rare — and inspiring — moment when a social movement that seemed on the brink of defeat ended up winning big (for now, at least). And throughout this process, supporters and activists were documenting the struggles and perseverance of daily life at Standing Rock on blogs like NativeinDC and #NoDAPL Solidarity.
With or without the hiatus in the pipeline’s construction, it’s never a bad time to learn more about Native American history and the context in which these protests took place — which makes resources like #StandingRockSyllabus so invaluable.
On Gender and Acceptance
After several important victories in 2015, the LGBTQ community faced challenges both old and new in 2016. The so-called “bathroom laws” around the US are still making everyday lives more difficult for thousands, while exposing widespread bias and hypocrisy. As blogger Gretchen Kelly powerfully said, “Those predators you’re so worried will sneak into the Target bathroom? They’re all around you. They are your Priest, your kid’s coach, your neighbor, your uncle, your youth group leader, your United States Speaker of the House.”
But the push for equality and for the acceptance of people regardless of gender identity or sexuality continues — thanks, in large part, to people like Jacob Tobia, who wrote earlier this year at Neutrosis Nonsense about the challenges facing genderqueer professionals:
While people may try to discriminate against me and tell me that I’m dressing “inappropriately” for work, I will hold on to my gender identity and sense of self. In the workplace, I will stick up for those who, like me, find that their gender does not match a prefabricated box. I will wear my heels, pearls, and skirts to work until, hopefully, the world can learn to respect people like me.
On the Frontlines of Popular Culture
Back in April, Keith Chow dissected Hollywood’s Asian problem at Nerds of Color — both the stereotypes mainstream movies circulate and the erasure they perform when it comes to Asian or Asian American characters. Meanwhile, scholar Carolyn Cocca analyzes the importance of female superheroes (and their still-very-low numbers) in a conversation with Rhys Tranter.
Artsy enclaves in theater and literary fiction — which outsiders often associate with openness and progressive values — are also targets of much-needed criticism. Writing in the context of Banned Books Week, S. Hunter Nisbet lamented the thousands of books by women and people of color that aren’t banned, simply because they never made it past the gatekeepers at traditional publishing houses to begin with. Likewise, theater artistic director Melissa Hillman insisted in a hard-hitting piece, “‘Diversity’ Is a Problem,” that token gestures without real equity and decision-making power are not enough.
As Harmony France (who also works in theater) put it in her post about casting-related body-shaming and pigeonholing:
We need to be braver. Those of us who affect casting decisions need to be as brave as the actors bearing their souls in front of us. […] We have so many more types of stories to tell with so many more different types of people. Let’s do better.
Designing Inclusively in a Diverse World
The effects of bias — including the many instances of unintentional bias — reach us everywhere, including the products we use to communicate with others. Here at Automattic, the company behind WordPress.com and Jetpack (among others), we decided to push this conversation forward, and launched Design.blog this year. It’s a space where leaders from technology, business, education, and the arts discuss ways to build bridges between people and communities and make room for voices that are often underrepresented in such discussions.
Learn more about Automattic’s commitment to Diversity and Inclusion.
Design.blog publishes a new issue every Thursday, but you can always browse our archives. You’ll find stories like “Coding a New Path to the Championship,” by Justin Dunn, on becoming his own role model as a black entreprenuer, or “Embracing My Mixed Race, Hybrid Identity,” where designer Alisha Ramos reflects on her heritage and how it has shaped her personal (and professional) trajectory.
If you read other noteworthy posts on issues related to diversity in 2016, do share them in the comments! Or explore other Editors’ Picks on this topic in our archives.
It is important that we support diversity. When I enter sites like this, along with local groups where I can meet people, I no longer feel alone with my views. Keeping an open mind has always been significant to me, especially growing up in an intolerant environment.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Exactly !
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree with you completely. being on a site like wordpress gives you access to so much diversity, right within your touch. open mindedness is SO critical to the acceptance of others. Perhaps my blog will be something compelling if you’d like to check it out.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I am motivated with you friend.
LikeLiked by 3 people
WordPress does indeed give voice to many members of marginalised groups of people – I read so much thought provoking eye opening stuff on here. Keep it up, and thanks for the year end round up 👍
LikeLiked by 9 people
Particularly the autistic beekeeper piece. Really good
LikeLiked by 3 people
Such a great post, thank you, for sharing 🙂 it’s true we all need to be braver and speak on things that matter to us and the world, thank goodness for blogging, as I find this a great place to express myself and explore topics that aren’t taught to us in school etc I think I’ve learnt far more here in the blogosphere than anywhere else 😊💕
LikeLiked by 10 people
A Russian spokesperson was speaking on ABCNEWS24 this morning about the assassination of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey by a Jihadist. He said there is a global paranoia. He meant politically but this is true of diversity as well. People have a paranoia about others who are different. This has always been the case. For people with a disability there has been much more acceptance but disability oppression is still alive and well. Some disabilities seem to be more “acceptable” than others. The worst thing for a person with a disability to hear is “You look OK today, you look really well.” If you have not visited a “disabled” washroom try it. They are not cleaned to the same standard as other washrooms. Just one instance of oppression in the 21st century. Add your stories.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thank you for this wonderful piece! I loved every bit of it and the way you highlight the importance of our voices! Our blog actually deals with expressing the voice of Asian minorities, and finding unity within that voice, thus the name ‘pan-asianism.’ Please do check out our website and see what you think!🙂
LikeLiked by 9 people
Thank you for this!! This acknowledges that 2017 will be even bigger & greater!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Such a wonderful post !
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am new to WordPress and still learning how to navigate, but found this post and absolutely loved it! I shared it on my blog and hope I did it properly. I feel very strongly about Positive Activism and a huge supporter of Human Rights for all. Loved this post so much thank you and I am happy to share the heck out of it!❤
LikeLiked by 5 people
Great Read
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think we must all “standup” for equality and diversity. We must not be silent and let the “haters” be the only voices we hear. We must let America lose it’s original foundation of freedom and justice for all. We must not turn the clock backwards, we must move forward to a better time for all.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It’s great that sites like these exist for the communities out there that feel subdued. It’s immensely important and i’m glad that platforms like this site are readily available for those who need it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I live diversity. I really think that what makes us different also makes us rich and special. I love learning about other s religion,culture and opinions.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Well said.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Great post. I think the world needs more open minded people who aren’t afraid of being, living, and embracing different.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s great that sites like these exist for the communities out there that feel subdued. It’s immensely important and i’m glad that platforms like this site are readily available for those who need it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I love how WordPress gives somewhat of a voice to marginalised groups through their ‘discover’ section. It’s incredibly important that these communities exist and that these things are talked about. Diversity makes us grow as people.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is such a good post. Certainly food for thought.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Really great post…gets you thinking!!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ben, I’m picking up what you’re dropping and public expressions of bigotry is not a bad thing. These are people that are voicing their misconceptions….without these public announcements we would not know what they understand. This is but information to help closer the divide.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Love this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love this post, and how it includes features of other bloggers’ work. Diversity is so important the voice of public opinion is still extremely influential politics. I created my blog to discuss the issues that matter in a political climate that makes so many marginalized communities feel powerless. After the outcome of the 2016 election, it is vital that we all stay loud and engaged.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The rainbow wouldn’t be as beautiful if it had one colour.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very good article! It still shocks me how little tolerance there is when it comes to certain topics. You won a follower.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice post, very inspiring. Inclusivity in every diverse world is key. We need more people like you Ben. Thanks for sharing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Loving this positive perspective! You raise good points about inclusion. I also just finished reading Hilman’s “Diversity is a problem” piece, and found it to be eye-opening in away. So that made me enjoy your piece even more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I could not agree more!😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
hopefully 2k17 brings a great change to the future
LikeLiked by 2 people